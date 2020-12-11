Share:

To announce online classes in Pakistan is very easy, and they take this decision without thinking of the collapse of literacy. The students in rural areas get the opportunity to go for higher or secondary education with a lot of difficulties and sacrifices, but due to long vacation of months and online systems, their keen interest in education is discouraged. The fees of the universities and colleges are very high to afford already; this online system is useless and a wastage of time, and creates no result and progress for the students.

SIRAJ AHMED ABBASI,

Sindh.