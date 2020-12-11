Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that Opposition forces have taken themselves in a closed alley and are now finding no turn back.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that the rhetoric made by Opposition in the ongoing processions hinted at the fact that all these elements are selfish as they have nothing to do with people’s lives even in the wake of rising cases of Covid-19 in the country alarmingly.

Commenting on the political career of Nawaz Sharif, the information minister said that everyone knows very well, how Nawaz Sharif started his political career. He said the hypocrisy, insensitivity, selfishness of all these Opposition leaders have got exposed to the public. He said Nawaz Sharif has turned into major character of prevailing political jugglery.

Shibli Faraz said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has forgotten that what sort of language Nawaz Sharif, being Chief Minister of Punjab, had used to make for Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

He said Nawaz Sharif used to call Shaheed Benazir Bhutto as traitor and gave Mr. Ten Percent title to Asif Zardari.

Nawaz Sharif since early days of his political career took forward the mission of Ziaul Haq, said Senator Shibli Faraz. He also added that Nawaz Sharif in 90s used to hatch conspiracies along with late Ghulam Ishaq Khan to make trouble for Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

The minister underlined that the elements who were making jubilations on the hanging of Zulifqar Ali Bhutto are sitting beside Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said the history of Nawaz Sharif witnessed to the fact that he used to flee abroad leaving party workers in wilderness, whenever he faced difficulty.

Fooling the public to remain in power is the business of Nawaz Sharif, said Senator Shibli Faraz.

He added that Nawaz Sharif has always eyed for power and government and it remained objective of this family to do politics for business and power, said Senator Shibli Faraz.

He said that opposition coining the threat of resignations to blackmail the government and on the issue of resignation, a divide line has emerged between both the leading parties of PDM.

Commenting on the speeches of Maryam Nawaz, Senator Shibli Faraz stated that Maryam Nawaz is making speeches based on her personal hatred and selfishness. This second generation of the looters is restless now to grab power after making plunder and playing havoc with the country.

He said the second generation of corrupt politicians is making attempts to rob the country from available resources.

The opposition has nothing for public and is trying to fool them through a false rhetoric for their vested goals and interests, said Shibli Faraz adding that the government will not be blackmailed anymore.

He stated that any hindrance for opposition’s rally in Lahore has not been made.

He pointed out that if Opposition tendered their resignations, attestification process will start and the government will not fall to any blackmailing.

Commenting on the politics of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the information minister said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is taking revenge from both PPP and PML-N.

The minister also clarified that Hafeez Sheikh has not resigned and it is a baseless propaganda.

He said that the government has not offered any dialogue with opposition and Ahsan Iqbal in this regard is making a lie for face saving. The government will do every move openly before public adding that Opposition is utilizing the resignations threat as a blackmailing tool, he added

The minister said action will be taken against facilitators hosting processions for PDM. He added that FIRs will be registered against the elements providing facilities for Lahore Jalsa.

He said the government will do its best to avert any loss of life in Lahore Jalsa.

The minister said that politics of these corrupt politicians is going to an end as people of Pakistan can’t be made fool through hollow speeches.

He said Nawaz Sharif since the very day he left the country on account of medical emergency did not complain about his health issues.

Opp has entered a