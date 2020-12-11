Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 49th martyrdom day of Lance Naik Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) was observed on Thursday.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at monument of the Shaheed to pay homage to Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed Sharif Shaheed. A floral wreath was laid on behalf of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army staff (COAS), according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate. The ceremony was attended by relatives of Shaheed besides others.

Pakistan Army paid rich tribute to Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed (Nishan- Haider) for his supreme sacrifice in Zafarwal- Shakargarh Sector during the 1971 war. His fearless actions and indomitable courage inflicted heavy losses to the enemy as he single-handedly destroyed 16 Indian Tanks.