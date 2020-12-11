Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy has assumed the command of Multinational Combined Task Force 151 (CTF-151) operating in the Indian Ocean region.

A formal Change of Command ceremony was held at HQ Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), Bahrain. According to a Pakistan Navy spokesperson, Commodore Abdul Munib took over the Command from Rear Admiral (LH) Nejat Inanir of Turkish Navy. This is for the ninth time that Pakistan Navy has assumed the command of the task force.

While addressing the audience, the incoming Commander CTF-151, Commodore Abdul Munib assured the participants that his team is fully geared up to shoulder this significant responsibility. He lauded the outgoing Rear Admiral (LH) Nejat Inanir of Turkish Navy and his team for their dedicated efforts to achieve the set objectives during the tenure of command.

Commodore Abdul Munib re-affirmed his resolve to continue with the same spirit as he highlighted the strong relationship between Pakistan Navy and the Coalition Maritime Forces, in pursuit of their common objective for a secure maritime order in the region.

CTF-151 is one of the three Combined Task Forces operating under Commander CMF. Its mission is to suppress piracy in Horn of Africa, Gulf of Aden and adjoining ocean space under CMF. Prior to assuming the Command, Pakistan Navy has the distinction of commanding CTF-151 on eight occasions in the past, which is a manifestation of the trust among the coalition partners.

The ceremony was attended by Ambassador of Pakistan Afzaal Mahmood, Ambassador of Turkey Kemal Demirciler, Vice Admiral Samuel J Paparo US Navy, Commander Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), Rear Admiral Mohammad Yousif Al Asam, Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force and other senior diplomats and Naval officers.