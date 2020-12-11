Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that India is the biggest terrorist country in the world. Not including India in the list of countries of particular concern is a grave injustice.

Pakistan has become the safest country in the world for minorities.

India is blatantly violating human rights in Kashmir. International organizations should end the shameful silence and take notice of Indian atrocities, he added.

He was addressing an event on the occasion of International Human Rights Day at Governor’s House Lahore on Thursday and was talking to the media while Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam, MPA Sardar Mahendra Pal Singh and MPA Haroon Gul Kasur, Political Secretary Mian Kashif Iqbal and representatives of minority and human rights organizations also participated.

Talking to media, Punjab Governor said that India and Israel are massacring human rights in Kashmir and Palestine. All minorities including Muslims in India do not have basic human rights and religious freedom. RSS terrorists are targeting innocent Muslims. In response to a question, the Governor of Punjab said that it is reprehensible that the United States has not included India’s name in the list of countries that have imposed restrictions on religious freedom and we reject the US report as it lists Pakistan.

Adding names is no less than a joke because minorities in Pakistan enjoy religious freedom. Sarwar said that there is no difference in the vision of Narendra Modi and RSS.

Both are involved in the massacre of humanity. Indian forces are involved in the massacre of innocents.

It is about time that India should be declared a terrorist state and Pakistan is exposing Indian atrocities all over the world.

Provincial Minister Ejaz Alam said that the work being done by the federal and Punjab governments under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the protection of human rights is commendable.