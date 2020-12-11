Share:

Pakistan on Friday demanded the UN immediately delist 10 fake NGOs identified by a Europe-based disinformation watchdog as being part of a massive pro-India disinformation campaign.

Speaking at a news conference in the capital Islamabad alongside National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi strongly condemned the systematic tactics of a mass propaganda campaign by India to malign Pakistan's image abroad.

"Pakistan calls on the United Nations and the UN Human Rights Council to immediately begin investigation and delisting of the 10 fake NGOs created by India to malign Pakistan. We also call on the United Nations to create processes that ensure that the international system is not manipulated to such influence operations," Qureshi said.

He also urged the UN Human Rights Council, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the relevant special procedure mandate holders to take a serious look as to how a prestigious platform such as the council was misused.

"The United Nations Economic and Social Council and its NGO committee must scrutinize and make sure that the government-owned and sponsored organizations piloting this information and spreading fake news and hate are not able to gain any space in UN platforms, especially the Human Rights Council," the minister demanded.

On Wednesday, the EU DisinfoLab exposed a 15-year-long campaign to “denigrate” Pakistan and Kashmir at international forums, spreading a disinformation campaign that targeted the European Union and UN with over 750 fake local media outlets and more than 10 sham non-governmental organizations.

The fake NGOs were traced back to the New Delhi-based Srivastava Group.

"The relevant authorities in Switzerland and Belgium in particular should investigate the finances and transparency of the relevant NGOs, registered within their jurisdiction," Qureshi urged.

The report titled “Indian Chronicles” narrated how the name of Martin Schulz, former European Parliament president, was misused.

In Geneva, it used think-tanks and NGOs for lobbying, protesting and taking the floor at the UNHRC on behalf of “accredited” organizations.