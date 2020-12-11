Share:

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul, who is on a short visit to Pakistan, has said that he is ready to work in Pakistani drama series if he gets a good story.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Friday, Engin Altan, who portrays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, revealed that he had signed some new projects in Pakistan, adding that he was set to become a brand ambassador for a private textile company.

Talking about popularity of Dirilis: Ertugrul in Pakistan, the Turkish actor said it was great pleasure for him that Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the drama series.

“It was big drama series based on Islamic story,” he said.

About Pakistan visit, Engin said “I know Pakistani people love me. I am also aware about the natural beauty of the county.”

Speaking about Pakistani food, he said it was very delicious, however, it was too much spicy.

On Thursday, Altan reportedly landed in Pakistan upon invitation of a private business company.

Altan's fans residing in Pakistan were delighted to hear the news of his arrival in the country.

He garnered massive success in Pakistan after playing Ertugrul in popular Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul, ever since the play started airing on state-owned channel, Pakistan Television (PTV).