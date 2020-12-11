Share:

ISLAMABAD - To mark International Human Rights Day, a Panel Discussion was held on Thursday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the plight of women in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The discussion was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, parliamentarians, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the think tank community.

Panelists included human rights activist Mushaal Hussein Mullick; former Minister for Social Welfare and Women Development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Farzana Yaqoob, Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Andaleeb Abbas as well as Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Barrister Maleeka Bukhari. Director General Kashmir Cell Sadia Altaf Qazi hosted the event.

Discussion focused on the atrocities being committed against women in IIOJK by Indian occupation forces and the physical, psychological, social and economic ramifications of these actions. Psychiatrist Dr Asma Humayun dilated upon the mental health aspect of the situation.

In his address, Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted the human rights and humanitarian dimension of the Kashmir issue in the context of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. He underlined the need to project the plight of the Kashmiri people.