Share:

“Politics is war without bloodshed, while war

is politics with bloodshed.”

–Mao Zedong

Mao Zedong published “A Single Spark Can Start a Prairie Fire” in 1930. This was in a series of works that Mao wrote, in order to bring a Communist Regime in the People’s Republic of China. In this regard, what separated Mao’s brand of Communism for China from the USSR was: it had been driven by revolutionary activity from the peasants, instead of workers.

When linking this to contemporary time, it is imperative to realise that Pakistan is moving slowly but surely towards substantive democracy. We have noted freedom of judiciary and transfer of power in the previous decade. But, as an ideology, we can learn from Mao’s brand of Communism to improve the current status quo. It can serve as the key to ameliorating the state of Pakistan’s rural population. Moreover, it will ensure all segments of the population can ameliorate their quality of life.