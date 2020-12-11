Share:

Newly-appointed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday announced to give permission to the opposition alliance-Pakistan Democratic Party (PDM)- to hold a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on December 13.

“There is no restriction from the government on PDM to hold a public gathering in Lahore,” said Shiekh Rasheed.

Speaking to media after getting the new responsibility, the interior minister said that efforts were afoot to create anarchy in the country and foreign funding is being funneled in the country for it. “The country is facing threat from inside,” he said.

Sheikh Rasheed blamed the opposition leaders for looting the national wealth and said that their public gatherings would not hurt Prime Minister Imran Khan and he is not going anywhere.

“Not only that he would complete his incumbent tenure but will be elected for the next term also,” the minister said.

He said that practices to loot national wealth and money laundering would be addressed on a priority basis during his tenure. “Since now I am the interior minister, NAB and FIA will perform their responsibilities to a full extent,” he said.

Sheikh Rasheed further said that the government was taking all-out measures to bring back Nawaz Sharif.

He extended his support for the newly appointed Railways Minister Azam Swati and said that he would run the affairs in his place in a far better way.