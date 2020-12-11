Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said a peaceful and stable Afghanistan would help realize regional connectivity and facilitate economic development. He was talking to Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil who paid a courtesy call on him in Islamabad. The Foreign Minister welcomed the recent agreement on rules and procedures between the Afghan parties in Doha and reiterated Pakistan's continuous support for a peaceful, stable and sovereign Afghanistan. Referring to the Prime Minister's landmark visit to Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister remarked that the visit built on the sustained engagements witnessed in the recent months between the two countries.