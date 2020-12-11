Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday alleged that PDM was politicising the covid calamity to achieve its political ends. In a statement, he regretted that the opposition was holding meetings while people were catching this virus.

“Playing with the lives of the people is no politics but sheer impassiveness. The nation will never forgive the opposition over its irresponsible attitude in the wake of a second corona attack”, he observed, adding that the pandemic had affected the whole world but failed to dent the opposition.

The Chief Minister advised the people to follow necessary precautionary measures and remain confined to their homes to remain safe from this virus.

He also asked them to follow the policy of social distancing. Also, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday termed the PDM a gang of discarded elements with no vision or sense of direction.

In a statement, she said the corrupt PDM elements had started making hue and cry as the fear of failure of the upcoming meeting has frightened them. “The opposition first spread a corruption virus and now they are spreading coronavirus to play with the lives of the people”, she said, adding that the PDM was bent upon making the people a victim of their politics. She said it was regrettable that the opposition was following the anti-Pakistan agenda as its politics had met its logical end.

Dr Ashiq said that the number of corona patients had reached 6,11,55 in Lahore while 3,265 had died in Punjab. “446 confirmed cases have been reported while 23 died during the last 24 hours”, she said.

–Visits Dinga for

condolence with family

of late Mian Afzal Hayat

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar went to the residence of former Caretaker Chief Minister Mian Afzal Hayat in Dinga area of Gujrat and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

He condoled with the heirs and paid tributes to the services of late Mian Afzal Hayat adding that he was a patriotic Pakistani as well as a man of principles.

I am deeply saddened over his death and pray to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace, he added. SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was also present.