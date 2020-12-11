Share:

Rawalpindi - A gang of powerful land grabbers, involved in two cases, has become a pain in the neck for Westridge police as they have failed to arrest them despite orders from Regional Police Officer (RPO) to deal with land mafias with iron hand, informed sources on Thursday.

Chaudhry Mushtaq, Chaudhry Ishaq and their men Chaudhry Adil, Chaudhry Azam and Faheem Khan have been operating in the area Alaabad in Cantt Circle for last many months, they added.

Recently, the land mafia gang also tried to grab the land of a British national Chaudhry Taimoor for which they while brandishing sophisticated illegal weapons stormed into heavily guarded Cantt area Alaabad in broad day light and resorted to intense aerial firing injuring a man namely Raja Tauseef, the friend of Chaudhry Taimoor, sources said. Others including Malik Sheryar and Faizan Elahi narrowly escaped the brazen armed attack, they said.

According to sources, Chaudhry Taimoor’s father owns a precious land measuring 7 kanal and 8 marlas at Moza Chuher Harpal. He has transferred land in the name of Chaudhry Taimoor, a UK national. In 2019, the powerful land mafia attempted to grab the land by launching armed attack on him. A case number 312/19 under sections 337H(2)/147/148 of PPC has been registered against Chaudhry Mushtaq, Chaudhry Azam, Chaudhry Adil on complaint of Taimoor. Interestingly, Mushtaq and Azam are brother in laws of Taimoor and their cases regarding land are also pending in courts, sources said.

Sources said, the very powerful land mafia, led by Faheem Khan along with 11 unknown accomplices equipped with sophisticated weapons launched a brazen armed attack and shot and injured a man Raja Tauseef critically. The occurrence of firing incident terrorised locals, they said. Another case was registered against the land grabbers under section 342/109/147/148 of PPC on complaint of UK national.

Unfortunately, the police investigators of PS Westridge have badly failed in netting the accused despite registration of cases.

Shehryar, a victim who narrowly escaped the attack, said Faheem Khan and his accomplices attacked us on behest of Azam and Mushtaq, who as per a well thought planning, were sitting in PS Westridge.

Chaudhry Taimoor, the applicant, also expressed his deep concerns over police attitude. “I came under heavy gunfire twice and got registered cases against land mafia but the accused are still roaming freely,” he said. He appealed RPO Imran Ahmer and CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas to arrest the accused.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Cantt Cirlce Amna Baig, however, when contacted, confirmed the occurrence of crime in most sensitive locality of Cantt and Garrison. She said, “We have booked the accused in an attempted murder case and have launched manhunt to arrest them.”

Meanwhile, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas has ordered SHO PS Cantt Raja Aizaz Azim to collect applications from the victims who had been swindled of millions of rupees by a gang operating under garb of auto finance company in Saddar. Two days earlier, more than 100 citizens surrounded the office of an auto finance company by detaining three of its members inside and demanded returning of their amount. Police also rushed to the scene to maintain law and order situation.