Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday has directed its members of Sindh Assembly to hand over their resignations to party leadership till December 14.

As a part of the anti-government campaign being carried out by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the senior leadership has ordered its MPAs to submit their resignations at Bilawal House.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Rabia Nusrat, Zaibun Nisa Awan, Tahir Jamil, Irfan Aqeel, Muneeb-ul-Haq and other leaders had submitted their resignations. They expressed complete trust in their leadership and maintained that the assembly seat belongs to the party.

Those PML-N leaders who had handed over their resignations included Hina Pervez Butt, Bilal Akbar, Sania Ashiq, Chaudhry Bashir Virk, Chaudhry Azhar Qayyum Nahra, Khail Das Kohistani, Saiful Muluk Khokhar, Afzal Khokhar, Iftikhar Hussain Chhachar, Hamid Hameed and Sohaib Berth.

Raheela Khadim Hussain, Uzma Bukhari, Aniza Fatima, Samiullah Khan, Farooq Tarar, Chaudhry Bilal Akbar, Chaudhry Adil Bakhsh Chatha, Jahangir Khanzada, Akhtar Hussain Badshah and Akhtar Memon of PML-N also submitted their resignation to party high command.

PPP’s Punjab Assembly members Hassan Murtaza and Ali Haider Gillani, son of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani, had also submitted their resignations to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

According to sources, the series of resignations of parliamentarians from opposition parties will continue till December 31.

The PDM leadership will tender resignations to the speakers of the national and provincial assemblies in due course of time.