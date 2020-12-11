Share:

Educational institutions were closed by the Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood and it was said that online classes would be taken till the 25th of December. However, there are a lot of problems faced by students regarding online classes like weak 4G coverage shortage of accessories and foremost data bundles.

Price for data bundles offered by networks are high and students cannot afford Rs 330 per week for only 15 GB which are consumed very quickly. It is my request to the Education Minister: please give students some relief. Everyone is not financially stable; some are also studying on scholarships bases.

NORAIZ AKHTAR,

Sukkur.