Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Senator Sirajul Haq has said that claims of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to change the entire system are limited to bring changes in the portfolios of the ministers and daily basis transfer and posting of bureaucracy only.

In a statement issued from Mansoora on Friday, he said the PTI government deceived the masses in the name of “change” and Madina state during election campaigns. But, after coming into power, he added, it did nothing to introduce reforms in the system and institutions. It seemed, he said, that the PTI claims of change were only limited to bring changes in the portfolios of the ministers.

Siraj said that the non-serious attitude of the prime minister and his team plunged the country into different crises and the political instability was one of them. The prime minister, he said, claimed to provide container to his political opponents to hold protest demonstration but now the government was using all tactics and force to stop the agitations against it.

He said ban on political gathering could never be happened democratic society rather this pattern was followed in marshal laws.

Meanwhile, talking to a delegation of Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA), the JI chief said the government had so far not provided adequate facilities and equipment's to doctors and paramedical staff in the hospitals.

The shortage of personal protection equipment's for medical staff was major issue despite announcement of corona fund of billions of rupees, he said, demanding the transparent audit of the fund. He appreciated the services of medical staff during the pandemic.