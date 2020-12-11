Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Punjab will hold the traditional Islamic Archery Festival next year. The Punjab Sports Minister announced it during his visit to Turkish Archery Federation Headquarter in Istanbul on Thursday. It is pertinent to mention here that Rai Taimoor and his delegation are in Turkey to participate in important sports meetings and witness Turkish archery culture. He also demonstrated his archery skills on this occasion. DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Turkish Archery Federation (TAF) and Pakistan Traditional Games officials were also present on this occasion. Officials of TAF and Member Board of Sports Mehmet Erdogan briefed the Pakistan delegation about the major features of Turkish archery culture. Pakistan delegation also visited Turkish Archery Academy and Museum where bows, arrows and other relevant objects of the Saltanat-e-Usmania era have been preserved.