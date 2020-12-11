Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested a van driver on charges of raping a 17-year-old girl in a moving vehicle and locked him up, informed a spokesman.

The accused has been identified as Sarfraz, he said. Kahuta police registered a rape case against him on complaint of a girl who accused him of raping her on gunpoint along with one of accomplice.

SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin told media that police arrested the accused few hours after he committed the crime. He said manhunt has been launched to arrest the other accused involved in the case. He said the victim girl was working in a private factory and hired pick and drop service from the accused Sarfraz. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of SP and SHO PS Kahuta.

Saddar Bairooni police have arrested an accused involved in a murder case.

The detained killer has been identified as Mansar Abbas who murdered Muhammad Rashid in a road rage issue at Adyala.

Meanwhile, Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Special Judge Raja Pervaiz Akhter have awarded life imprisonment to two convicted dacoits involved in mugging cash, jewellery after kidnapping a couple in June 2017.

The convicted dacoits have been identified as Muhammad Jahangir and Muhammad Shohaib, who were serving as constables in Sargodha police.