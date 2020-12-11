Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday reserved its order on the composition of the bench that would hear review petitions against the SC judgment against the Presidential Reference.

A six-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial conducted hearing of the review petitions filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, various bar councils and associations and Sarina Isa, the wife of Justice Isa.

The counsels of all the parties and Sarina Isa prayed to the court that the same bench, which had rendered the judgment against the Presidential Reference, be constituted and the judges who wrote dissenting notes also be included in the bench for hearing of the review petitions.

Advocate Munir A Malik, representing the apex court judge, Justice Qazi Faez, through video-link from Karachi Registry, contended that in Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto murder’s case seven judges heard the case. He said that four out of seven members awarded death sentence to Bhutto, while the remaining three wrote dissenting notes. He adopted that despite that the ZAB’s review was posted before the same bench, which heard the main case.

Justice Bandial asked from the counsel that whether he has read Justice (retd) Dorab Patel note which states that for judicial dignity and practice of the court he did not express opinion in the review petition. The judge further asked from him that whether he wants in line with that note his prayer is allowed.

Munir said that let this be determined by the larger bench. He said that the Order XXVI Rule 8 of the Supreme Court Rules, 1980 prescribes that the application for review shall be posted before the “same Bench” that delivered the judgment or order sought to be reviewed.

Rasheed A Rizvi, appearing on behalf of Sindh High Court Bar and PFUJ, through video-link from Karachi Registry, said that let the proposition of Dorab Patel be defended by the larger bench.

Sarina Isa told that she is seeking review not only of the majority judgment but also the two other judges’ judgments. She requested the bench to provide transcript of the submission she had made before the bench during the hearing of the petitions against the Presidential Reference.

Justice Bandial asked her to apply for the copy of transcript in SC Office and advised that she should engage a lawyer to assist her in pleading of the review.

Sarina again said that Chief Justice [Gulzar Ahmed] who had constituted the bench to decide the composition of bench for hearing of review petitions is also one of the respondents in her petition against the apex court judgment. The bench said after receiving the written arguments of Supreme Court Bar Association President Latif Afridi and examining the questions raised by the counsels of other parities would pass order in a few days time.