A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along Line of Control (LoC) on December 9, resulting in serious injuries to an innocent civilian.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Hot Spring Sector of the LoC, 55 year old Naseem Fatima w/o Sabir Shah, resident of Tai Mohra village, sustained serious injuries.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB).

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.