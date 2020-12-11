Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Thursday said that Pakistan was facing serious political, economic and international challenges while the opposition parties were trying to weaken the armed forces in collaboration with the foreign forces.

“Army has a key role to play in country’ solidarity, development and existence; and it is well aware of its responsibilities. It is vigilantly watching the entire situation”, he averred while addressing a press conference here. He advised the Opposition to reconsider its line of action. “Otherwise,” he threatened, “you will be rendered insignificant and not find your mention in the whole story”.

Sh Rashid said that in the prevailing national and international situation, the army was not oblivious of its duties. “If somebody thinks otherwise, he is mistaken,” he added.

The federal minister believed that efforts were afoot [by domestic and international forces] to destabilise the country. He also saw conspiracy being hatched against the armed forces with the involvement of foreign powers which he did not name. “This country’s democracy, economy and solidarity get strength from the army,” he said, adding that the army was determined not to let anyone destabilise Pakistan in any case.

Sh Rashid also reminded the PDM of the PNA movement launched against Z.A Bhutto’s government in the late seventies. “Maulana Mofti Mahmood then also talked of “rigging and selected [PM]” and everybody knows the consequences. “I don’t want to talk about the consequences [of that time] but I have made my point,” he said. Sheikh Rashid said that three things could happen in the coming days. “There could be crackdowns, corona can spread and there could be incidents of terrorism,” he said in an implicit warning to the opposition parties to keep them away from the gitational politics. “I am giving you a warning on the basis of my long political experience that you may have to repent for the rest of your lives. You may cry [over what you did] and seek forgiveness later on,” he said.

“Even if all the Chaudhrys die, he (Fazlur Rehman) can’t take this seat (prime ministership)”

The minister said that PDM was heading towards the politics of violence and going to play the religious card. “In fact we all have been used in this politics,” he said. Rashid said he had great respect for the religious schools but now the world had changed much. “Perhaps you don’t know the anticipated consequences [of playing the religious card],” he told the opposition parties.

He said Maulna Fazlur Rehman will get nothing out of the present crisis. He said the Maulana wanted to use the students of religious schools as a fuel to galvanise his politics. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman cannot become the prime minister in any circumstances. “Even if all the Chaudhrys die, he can’t take this seat,” he said.

Commenting on the opposition’s stance on holding negotiations, he said: “They say they won’t hold talks with PM Imran Khan. Then they should tell whom they wanted to talk to? Those with whom they want to talk to are opposed to the narrative of Mian Nawaz Sharif”.

Sh Rashid predicted that a good news was awaiting Imran Khan after December 13. “He will be having good news on December 13, 14, 15 and 16”, he said, adding that PM Khan will also emerge stronger after the Senate elections of March next year. He also said that he was still sticking to his earlier stance about the political significance of the days falling between December 31 and February 20.

Talking about PPP’s politics in the current situation, he said it was playing keeping its cards close to its chest. He said Asif Zardari will get the best out of the circumstances. Referring to the PML-N, he said that some foolish people were making fools of themselves in the streets and crossings. “Maryam is bent upon inflicting political damage on her uncle Shehbaz Sharif and cousin Hamza”, he said.

Answering a question, he said opposition’s resignations will have no impact either on Imran Khan or the assemblies. “They can move earth and heaven but nothing will change”, he maintained, adding that a bleak future was awaiting them in the coming days.

Referring to the PDM’s planned rally at Minar-e-Pakistan ground and the one addressed by then Opposition leader Imran Khan in 2011, the minister said: “Imran Khan’s [popularity] went up but PDM’s will come down”.

Talking jibes at the “Make or Break” statement of Maryam Nawaz regarding the December 8 meeting of the PDM, Rashid said that they eventually ended up standing in the middle of the storm and moved on to January for a political breakthrough.