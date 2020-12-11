Share:

In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday changed portfolios of three ministers and appointed Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as the Minister of Finance.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has been given the portfolio of the Ministry of Interior while Ijaz Shah, who held the post of interior minister, has been given the Ministry of Narcotics Control. Ministry of Railways, formerly led by Ahmed, has been given to Azam Khan Swati.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, formerly finance advisor who took oath as a federal minister earlier today, will now chair the Ministry of Finance.

This the fourth federal cabinet reshuffle since the PTI government came into power three years ago.

The move comes days after a division bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani of the Islamabad High Court ruled that the prime minister's advisors and special assistants have no executive authority vested in them to chair or become members of cabinet committees.

The judgment noted that Article 93 of the Constitution allows the prime minister to appoint up to five advisors and conferring of a federal minister status on an advisor is "only for the purpose of perks and privileges" and "does not make the advisor a federal minister as