KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that they would resign from the assembly soon after directives of top leadership.

“Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is a party of loyal parliamentarians who would tender their resignations forthwith whenever party leaders ordered. We have our resignations in our pockets and whenever we are directed to step down, we would resign from the assembly,” the Chief Minister said this while responding to questions of media men after reviewing preliminary work of Malir Expressway here at Korangi Road. Provincial Ministers, Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Advisor on law Murtaza Wahab, MPA Sajid Jokhio and others were also present on the occasion.

Replying to a question, Murad said that the resignation from the provincial assembly was not an issue. “We are the workers of a party which has a totally different culture of loyalty,” he said and added that they would submit the resignations whenever the party leadership order.

To a question about Karachi Circular Railway, the CM said that his cabinet had expressed reservations on the start of old KCR and urged him to take up the issue with the Federal Government to launch modern KCR for which Karachiites deserved. He added that the present KCR was operating with four trains from City Station to Pipri and charged Rs30 fare per trip.

“I have surveyed the operation of the KCR which hardly has 22 percent occupancy rate,” he said and went on saying, “it hardly earns Rs8,000 to Rs10,000 per trip against spending lacs of rupees on every trip.” He said that the KCR was one of the approved projects of CPEC and now only its financial mechanism was to be decided but “whenever we have taken up the KCR project with the Federal government they brush it aside and only want to construct ML-I project,” he said and termed it an injustice with the people of Karachi. Murad said that he had received a notice from the Supreme Court and he would submit his reply on Friday or Saturday. Replying to a question about his government relationship with the Federal government, he said that they were as usual. “Neither they have improved or deteriorated further.”

To another question about MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s remarks in which he termed PPP government, `a racist government that has posted a Sindhi speaking deputy commissioner in district central, the Chief Minister responded, “May Almighty Allah show them [MQM] right path and give them guidance. Recently, I had chaired a meeting of all the DMCs in which deputy commissioner Central giving a presentation, told that there were a lot of leakages and illegal occupations of government properties, grounds and other areas.” He further said, If the DC struggled to enhance government revenues, vacates government property from illegal occupations and made proper system of collection and auction what was wrong in it, he said and added these were the issues which had annoyed them.

Meanwhile addressing a gathering organised to review primary works of Malir Expressway, Murad said that during the last five months his government had received Rs70 billion short than than the share of his government, therefore he had decided to launch mega development projects on public private partnership (PPP) and the foremost project was Malir Expressway.

He said that the Federal government’s growth in revenue collection was quite dismal. “We have received Rs 70 billion short than our share during the last five months and we don’t have high hopes in the Central government, therefore we have decided to launch all the mega projects on PPP mode,” he said and added that his government had one of the best Public Private Partnership (PPP) Unit in Asia which had completed remarkable projects. He pointed out Thar Coal Mining project, Jhirtk Mulakatiar Bridge on River Indus, Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Road, Karachi-Thatta Road and various others launchd on PPP mode.

He said that the new projects launched on PPP mode included 2km Kadhkot-Ghotki Bridge on River Indus and Malir Expressway. He further said that in Karachi ICI bridge was being upgraded for Rs900 million, Korangi Flyover from KPT flyover to Korangi area for Rs12 billion, Maripur to Y-Junction along the sea upto Toll Highway (Hawks Bay Side) for Rs8 billion. These projects would change the city of Karachi and make it one of the beautiful cities. Talking about water projects, Murad said that DHA was being provided 30 MGD water at a cost of Rs8 billion, The DHA would pay for the water and the water presently being provided to DHA would be given to other areas. The CM said that the treatment of waste water in the city was a big issue. “We are launching a Rs35 billion Treatment Plant (TP) to treat 30 MGD water which would be given to industrial areas to meet their water requirement.

He added that TP-4 was being launched for a Rs70 billion, mega project, to treat waste water for Korangi and Malir.

He said that another project of RS7 billion was being launched to reconstruct the Hub water canal to bring 100 MGD water for District waste. The CM said that various important projects were almost at completion stage or being started within the next three months. “We will be serving the people of Karachi with our heart and soul- this is our city and we will make it a city of prosperity, peace, tranquility and a seat of learning.”

Murad said that Malir Expressway was a 39.40 km long project to be constructed on the left bank of Malir River at a cost of Rs27 billion. He added that it would be a `Access controlled high speed express way facility.’

The CM said that it would be a six-lane with a three-meter side shoulders dual carriageway. Its speed would be 100 kph and 50 kph at interchanges. The construction period of the project would be 36 months but he had directed the Local Government Minister to expedite its completion within two and a half years.

The starting point of the expressway is Korangi Road, before Jam Sadiq bridge, Korangi- Shah Faisal Colony Road, N-5 near Future Colony (Quaidabad) upto Kathore. The expressway would have nine cattle Creeps/pedestrian crossing and would have five weigh bridges.