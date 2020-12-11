Share:

KARACHI - Commissioner, Income tax (Inland), Imtiaz Solangi urged students that now education without use of technology was not possible, therefore, by realising the importance of online education, they were required to focus on better use of internet. At Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi during his talk in the university’s digital media studio, the Commissioner said that without use of internet, it would lead one to isolation from the changing world. President MAJU, Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh and Assistant Prof. Baber Salem also participated, said MAJU release on Thursday. The Commissioner said that he was very happy to know that MAJU switched over to online education immediately after the closure of educational institutions in February this year due to COVID-19 pandemic crisis. He said besides conducting online classes here, online examination was also conducted successfully at MAJU and online admissions also completed for the current semester. Briefing the students and the teachers about functioning of the Federal Board of Revenue, he said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the collection of revenue was went down.

But, now the current account deficit had been overcome and the balance of payments also improved and the country was moving towards betterment.