Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) MPA Nusrat Sehar Abbasi has said it is strange that lawmakers belonging to different opposition parties now part of the PDM are handing their resignations to their party leaders rather than handing these to the speakers of National and provincial assemblies.

Addressing a press conference here at the residence of Kareem Imdad Pahor on Thursday, she asked the PPP lawmakers to submit their resignations to speakers of the National Assembly and their respective provincial assemblies if they were really serious in showing the present government door.

She further said it appeared as if Mirpurkhas district was not part of Sindh, since the entire district was without a university.

She told the media that she had already submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly, demanding establishment of a university in Mirpurkhas because it was not only the right of people of this district but also of the neighbouring districts such as Tharparkar, Umerkot and Sanghar.

She accused the PPP of deliberately neglecting Mirpurkhas and Tharparkar districts while distributing health and educational facilities. “Now the situation is such that students from these far-flung areas of the province have to travel to big cities for the sake of higher education,” Nusrat lamented.

She said that despite the fact that Sindh Police came under lot of criticism, the Sindh government did nothing to boost the morale of competent and honest officers. “In fact, officers of good repute are transferred to other stations as a punishment whenever they resisted political influence to provide justice to ordinary citizens,” she alleged.

PML-F lawmaker said it was necessary to replace the current Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) given increasing crime rate in the province. “But the provincial government will not do so since it always chooses those officers who comply with its orders,” she regretted.

She expressed surprise that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who used to lecture on compliance with coronavirus-related SOPs only a few months ago, was nowadays himself seen violating these procedures.

She said that PPP and other opposition parties in the PDM were playing with people’s lives by holding public meetings during the times of pandemic.