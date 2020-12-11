Share:

Peshawar - Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Food Department Mian Khaliq-ur-Rahman on Thursday said that in order to provide relief to the people, supply and distribution of subsidised flour had been started at union council and village council level and the control over sugar price had been achieved.

Briefing media about the two-year performance of the KP Food Department, he said the price of sugar had come down from Rs107 to Rs87. He said for the first time, a policy had been formulated for crushing wheat in which 15% fine flour, 73% normal flour and 12% bran had been allowed. The purpose of the policy was to further improve the quality of flour.

He said the department had adopted a zero tolerance policy against corruption and incompetency and strict monitoring procedures had been formulated to check the activities of subordinate offices. So far, action had been taken against 28 officers under E&D rules and punishments had been given accordingly, he added. He said that in order to meet the needs of the province and to secure maximum wheat, the Food Department had set up permanent food/grain warehouses and increased the storage capacity of food to 425,000 tonnes.

which included warehouse under construction for 22000 tons wheat.

During the current financial year, he said, the Food Department was implementing a survey/feasibility study to locate more storage units across the province, while 2 schemes of Accelerated Implementation programme (AIPs) were being set up to build 65,000 tonnes in the newly merged tribal districts.

“The KP Food Department has a total of 13 annual development programmes and AIP schemes for which Rs606 million have been allocated,” he maintained.

Briefing the media, the adviser said that KP Food Department had procured 603,000 metric tonnes of wheat in 2018-19 and 1,069,890 metric tonnes in 2019-20, procurement included local procurement, procurement from PASCO and procurement of imported wheat. He said that 610,427 metric tonnes of wheat had been lifted out in the year 2019-20.

He said that 650,000 metric tonnes of wheat was supplied in 2018-19 while 403,767 metric tonnes of wheat was supplied in 2019-20.

Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman said that 4.55 billion annual subsidy was provided during 2018-19 while 3.567 billion subsidy was provided in the year 2019-20. He further said that an additional 9,550 metric tonnes of wheat was expected to be supplied with a subsidy of Rs10,934 billion. He said that, subsidised flour was being provided at Rs.860 per 20kg bag to the public.