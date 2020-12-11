Share:

The Power of Now is one of those rare books which I loved to read over and over again. The book is a collection of experimentations, ideas, thoughts and lessons for that I am really affectionate to review. The book is, however, a guide to spiritual enlightenment which is contextually and with great manners written by Eckhart Tolle, a German-born author, in 1999. He is also called “the most popular spiritual author in the United States.

Inspirationally, the book is a self-help book which stresses the importance of living in the present moment and avoiding thoughts, ideologies, feelings of the past and future.

However, it uses these traditions to describe a “belief system based on living in the present moment”. Really, The Power of Now is a book that should be read over and over again because it tells the value and importance of the present, and removes all the negative thoughts of the past and future too.

The author says that there is no future as well as no past because what you can feel and you are feeling by the time that is only present so you should try to know the value of a single present moment in order to prosper in the future. It simply means that everything that you have and do is all because of the present moments.

Eckhart Tolle correctly points out that for all practical purposes, the past and the future are nowhere as important as compared to the current moment. There is no denying that when you read the book, you will forget all the nuisances and catastrophic situations which occurred in the past. Perhaps, you too stop endeavouring, dreaming, and wishing about your future because you may start to fulfil them in the present. The author himself says that he was so depressed, frustrated and almost suicidal too. One day he suddenly became conscious and he fully became aware of the present moment then he came across from all these.

Unfortunately to say that many of us forget to live in the present moments and always tend to regret the past and strive for success and fortune in the future.

Thus, the author quoted, that the secret of life is to ”die before you die“, and find that there is no death.

If there is a moment of happiness, that is only in this time. Alas in our lives, people seem to be living in the past or in the dreams which have no reality when you have nothing to do in the present. Nobody denies that we always leave today’s work for tomorrow. However, we know that there is no tomorrow but some of us do not bother to understand the value of now.

Therefore, the author repeatedly says that your future will be made by the present time and he adds that living in the present is all that matters because if you do not enjoy the present, you can not enjoy your future as well. Honestly, it also helped me a lot in enjoying the moment.

PARVEZ MOULA BAKHSH,

Karachi.