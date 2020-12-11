Share:

Since the late 1920s, TIME magazine has annually awarded a person or a group of people with the "person of the year" title for their impact on the events of the year, printing their picture on the cover. Some of the magazine's choices have long been subject to criticism, most notoriously their 1938 pick - Adolf Hitler.

TIME magazine's choice for person of the year - Joe Biden and Kamala Harris - has raised a few eyebrows among the Twitter community that was largely left split over the 2020 pick.

Some Twitterians welcomed the news and congratulated the Democratic candidate and his running mate, but a large portion of the reactions was less than welcoming.

Many users noted that the duo has hardly made any impact on 2020 to be awarded this title.

​Others pointed out that given the unprecedented circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, frontline health workers were a more obvious choice than the Biden-Harris tandem.

​Some Twitter users were also left bemused by the nomenclature used by TIME, wondering how two people could be named "person" of the year.

​TIME's annual award has long been a subject of controversy for some of its choices. Last year's award, handed to Greta Thunberg, didn't go unnoticed either, with many users rushing to question whether she had made any impact on 2019 at all.