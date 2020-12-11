Share:

Washington's recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over the disputed region of Western Sahara is a violation of the international law, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Friday.

"This is a violation of international law. There are relevant resolutions, there is a UN mission for holding a referendum in Western Sahara. Everything that Americans currently do is a unilateral decision that goes beyond international law and decisions of the United Nations Security Council's resolution, which Americans themselves supported", Bogdanov told reporters.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that he had brokered a peace deal between Israel and Morocco and granted the latter the recognition of its sovereignty over Western Sahara, which is contested by the Polisario Front, the movement behind the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

UK Refuses to Support Trump on Morocco’s Claim to Western Sahara as Polisario Front Vows to Fight On

The Western Sahara is a huge area of desert bordering the Atlantic Ocean, sandwiched between Morocco and Mauritania. In 1975 the Spanish abandoned the former colony and Morocco laid claim to it.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday, 11 December, London would not go along with the United States, which formally recognised Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

The outgoing US President, Donald Trump, tweeted on Thursday, 10 December, that his administration was recognising Morocco’s claim to sovereignty at the same time as it welcomed Rabat’s decision to normalise relations with Israel.

​But in a statement Raab said: "I welcome the announcement of the normalisation of relations between Israel and Morocco, which is a positive step between two valued partners of the UK,” but added: “Our position on the status of Western Sahara remains unchanged."

In 1975 Morocco laid claim to the former Spanish Sahara and fought a 16-year war with the Polisario Front, which proclaimed a Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).

The war ended in a ceasefire in 1991 and the Moroccans agreed to hold a referendum on whether the territory should be independent or part of Morocco. That referendum has never been held and thousands of Saharawis remain in refugee camps near Tindouf in neighbouring Algeria.

The Polisario Front has vowed to continue the fight against Morocco.

The SADR's foreign minister Mohamed Salem Ould Salek said: "Fighting will continue until the total withdrawal of the Moroccan occupation troops."

A spokeswoman for Saharawi Voices, a collective of journalists from Western Sahara, tweeted: "This (Trump’s move) will affect Saharawis less than it will affect a rules-based international order. Western Sahara is the biggest territory to be militarily occupied by force since World War Two. The US is saying to the world ‘It's fine if you militarily occupy a territory by force, we'll help’."

Morocco’s decision to normalise relations with Israel follows in the wake of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

Earlier this year the French website Intelligence Online reported Morocco had done a $48 million deal to buy Israeli reconaissance planes and it has been suggested they will also be supplied with US-manufactured MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones as part of the deal to normalise relations with Israel.

It is also a blow to the Palestinians, who for years had received funding from Morocco and had considered them supporters of their cause.

​Saharawi Voices tweeted: "Up until now, the Moroccans had used the Palestinian cause and given money to the PLO in exchange for the PLO to keep quiet about the Moroccan occupation of Western Sahara. Hopefully now the PLO should come to understand why making friends with colonisers is not a good idea."

Jim Inhofe, the Republican chairman of the US Senate’s Armed Services Committee, said Trump's decision to recognise Moroccan sovereignty was "shocking and deeply disappointing."

He said: "The president has been poorly advised by his team. He could have made this deal without trading the rights of a voiceless people.”

The Moroccans built huge sand berms across the Western Sahara in an attempt to keep out the Polisario Front but in November the Moroccan government began a militarty operation against the Polisario Front in the Guerguerat buffer zone.

The Moroccan Foreign Ministry claimed they took action after Polisario Front rebels invaded the Morocco-controlled territory and blocked traffic heading to Mauritania.

Earlier this month Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, called on all parties in Western Sahara to exercise restraint.

He spoke on the phone with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita.

Morocco Betrays Palestinian Authority By Normalising Ties With Israel, Iranian Official Says

Morocco is betraying the Palestinian Authority by concluding a peace agreement with Israel brokered by US President Donald Trump, a senior foreign adviser to Iranian parliament speaker Hossein Amir Abdollahian, said on Friday.

"The normalisation of Morocco's ties with the fake regime that occupied Jerusalem is a betrayal stabbing Palestine's resistance in the back", Abdollahian said in a Twitter post.

​Trump announced on Thursday that Israel and Morocco agreed to establish full diplomatic ties and air travel between the two nations. As part of the peace deal, the two countries will reopen liaison offices in Rabat and Tel Aviv, with subsequent opening of full-fledged embassies.

Morocco has become the fourth Arab country this year to reach an agreement on the normalization of ties with Israel after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan. Morocco controls much of Western Sahara, while the pro-independence Polisario Front in the region's south sees the kingdom as an occupant.

Since the Trump-sponsored Abraham Accords system in place, the Iranian authorities view each new peace agreement with the Jewish state as a betrayal of the Palestinian authorities.

'Win-Win': National Interests to Outweigh Possible Outrage Over Morocco's Move to Recognise Israel

In a dramatic announcement on Thursday, Morocco became the sixth Muslim state to normalise ties with Israel, joining Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan.

According to the agreement now taking shape, Israel and Morocco will first establish liaison offices (which will pave the way for the opening of embassies later on) and Rabat will allow direct flights between the nations.

It is still unclear when a signing ceremony will take place, but Israel's Channel 13 has reported that it will take place before 20 January, when President Donald Trump, who was one of the architects of this agreement, is slated to leave office.

United Behind the King?

Simon Skira, the founder of the Morocco-Israel Friendship Association, welcomed the agreement saying it was a "historic day for the two nations" and expressed confidence that Moroccans would support the pact too, given that the decision came from the country's King Mohammed VI.

But recent polls suggest otherwise. According to one of those surveys, only 16 percent of Moroccans viewed Israel favourably, whereas 70 percent of those quizzed had a negative impression about the country.

Those "unfavourable views" came to the fore in September, when hundreds of Moroccans took to the streets to vent their anger at the normalisation agreements between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain. They slammed the "treacherous countries" and vowed to "never forget Al Aqsa [Islam's third holiest site - ed.] and Jerusalem".

Wide Range of Interests

Skira, however, says such protests, even if they happen again, will not present an obstacle simply because they will not push aside the wide range of interests a joint Israel-Morocco deal entails.

"It is a win-win situation for both countries", said the activist.

For Morocco, the benefits of the deal are clear. The US has already recognised Rabat's claims over the disputed Western Sahara territory, a point of friction between the North African country and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which has been seeking to establish an independent state there. And the chances are high that other nations, including Israel, will follow in Washington's footsteps.

Iran is on the agenda too. Tehran's alleged support for the Polisario Front in Western Sahara has never been to the liking of the Moroccan monarch, and in 2018 the two states severed diplomatic ties, expelling diplomats from their respective countries.

At the time, Rabat was certain the Islamic Republic had aided the rebel group by providing it with military equipment and training, allegations that were never confirmed by Iran.

To fight that insurgency Morocco will not only need international support (that the US will now provide) but it will also need equipment.

On Thursday, it was reported that Washington had reached a deal with Rabat, agreeing to sell four advanced aerial drones to the North African nation, and it's likely that Israel will also become a regular arms supplier to Morocco.

Israel, in fact, has already sold military equipment to Morocco. In 2014, it was reported that the Jewish state had provided Rabat with several drones and in February of this year, reports suggested that the North African country received three more reconnaissance drones from the Israelis.

"The commercial channel between Israel and Morocco has been operational for many years", said Skira, "and now that bond will only grow stronger", he added.

Win-Win Situation

Yet, Tel Aviv's interests in Morocco go well beyond commerce and trade. The latter, even without formal ties, stood at approximately $30 million annually.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu knows that King Mohammed VI is the president of the Al Quds Committee, [an influential body in the Muslim and Arab world] and as such he can influence other nations [that currently don't have relations with Israel] to follow suit".

Known for his good relations with the Palestinians, Skira believes that the Moroccan monarch can also play a pivotal role in mediating between the Israelis and Palestinians, who have already slammed Rabat's decision to normalise ties with the Jewish state.

"In 2000 [with the eruption of the second intifada - ed.], Morocco severed its ties with Israel [established following the 1993 Oslo Accords - ed.]. Now, it seems, Rabat wants to put the past behind them and open its doors to the Israelis again".