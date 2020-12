Share:

Virgin Atlantic’s first flight to Pakistan landed at the New Islamabad International Airport on Friday.

“Virgin Atlantic’s inaugural flight lands in Islamabad,” wrote Advisor to PM on Overseas Pakistani Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari on Twitter. “Great new step for our United Kingdom and European Union-based diaspora. Pakistan is more connected and open for travel and tourism today than it has been in decades.”

British High Commission to Pakistan Christian Turner also wrote “Bauhut Mubarak!” Twitter.

Bauhat Mubarak ???????? ! With @sayedzbukhari at touch-down of the first @VirginAtlantic flight. From 0 ???????? flights to 20 a week is a sign of confidence in Pakistan #UKPakDosti pic.twitter.com/fS9hfOHINM — Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) December 11, 2020

The inaugural flight took off from Manchester Airport on Thursday.