PESHAWAR - Condemning the baton-charge and firing allegedly by security forces on Chitral passengers at Lowari Tunnel, Ahl-e-Sunnah Wal Jamaat Chitral staged a protest demonstration in front of the Peshawar Press Club on Sunday.

The protesters were led by leader of Ahl-e-Sunnah Wal Jamaat Maulana Mohibu-ur-Rahman, Younis Chitrali and Siraj Ahmad, the protesters also chanted slogans against the government.

Addressing on the occasion, the protesters said that the people of Chitral are badly suffering at Lowari Tunnel and when they staged a peaceful protest for their due rights, the security forces and police baton-charged them, which resulted injuries to several persons.

They strongly denounced the incident and demanded of the government to take immediate action against the responsible persons. They also demanded of the government to open Lowar Tunnel as soon as possible