ISLAMABAD – A local school has organised a Mehfil-e-Milad to celebrate the birth of our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

The students, teachers and administration of City School PWD, nursery branch, celebrated the occasion with great respect. More than 100 mothers and guests witnessed the auspicious ceremony.

The children were dressed up to celebrate this as Eid all dressed up beautifully with bright coloured dupattas with off white fancy shalwar qameez for little girls and the boys depicted as Arab men of those times wearing White “Thawbs” dresses.

The main purpose behind this was to let our children know how our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad SAW led a pious life, which leads to success here & after.

The Mehfil started with the name of Allah followed by translation and then Hammad, the students of play Group that is the reception of early years very confidently began the Mehfil with their beautiful Naat, later students paid respect by reciting different naats.

The senior students shared the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad SAW specially, teachings related to humanity and truthfulness. More than 100 mothers attended the Milad and appreciated the confidence with which the little next Umat-e- Muslimah is learning and following the footsteps of our beloved Prophet. Nabeela Rafiq RAC NR & Naveeda Riaz RAC NR attended the auspicious ceremony. The Headmistress Saaf Naveed in the end thanked the guests and appreciated the efforts of all the mothers in helping

The City School groom their children in the most positive manner that is through the teachings of our Holy Prophet. She emphasized on the need of grooming our children both academically and spiritually, adding that the teachings of Islam are what makes our next generations and country strong.