ISLAMABAD-Minister for Information Pervaiz Rashid says Pakistan highly values its relations with the United States.



Talking to US media men today‚ he said media can play an important role in strengthening bilateral relations.



Pervaiz Rashid said Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terror should be acknowledged as it has suffered heavy human and material losses in this war.



He said relationship with the US is a cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy.



The Information Minister said we want relations with the US on the basis of bilateral respect.