The people of my area were shocked to receive abnormally inflated gas bills this month. In the last few month, the residents were shocked by the bills which had automatically doubled, tripled and even quadrupled. Some consumers approached the callous management of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), by going to their office as well as calling, but they all received a rude response from the management. The consumers were compelled to pay the bills, had they delayed, or not paid, they would have lost gas service.

This happens every year with electricity as well as gas. I wish Pakistan was a lawful state, where consumers had the right to protest. All winter, most of the country did not receive any gas and the bills kept pouring in, can any sane person explain why this happens in Pakistan? What happened to word like ‘good governance,’ ‘democratic country,’ where is democracy when masses are bleeding to death?

HASHIM ABRO,

Islamabad, February 9.