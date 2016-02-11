KARACHI: The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$20,195.8 million on 5February, 2016.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan, US$ 15,341.0 million, Net foreign reserves held by banks US$ 4,854.8 million

Total liquid foreign reserves US$ 20,195.8 million. During the end of the week 05February2016, SBP’s Liquid FX Reserves decreased by US$94 million to US$15,341 million, compared to US$15,435 million in the previous week.