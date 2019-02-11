Share:

LAHORE - Director General of Health Services Dr Munir Ahmed says Punjab has not a single case of polio so far.

He confirmed the positive results of environmental samples taken from sewerage water of an area of Faisalabad. He stated that Health Department every month collects environmental samples as a routine practice. He clarified that as per the survey of the WHO conducted after confirmation of polio virus in Faisalabad, the data in the last three rounds of supplementary immunization campaigns from drainage areas indicates coverage of 99 per cent children. The remaining missed children however pose a risk for themselves, as well as other children around them.

Dr Munir Ahmed said the Government is fully focusing on the mega cities like Lahore, Rawalpindi DG Khan and Faisalabad where the virus is tested positive in the sewerage water. He told that on the direction of Minister Health, department has decided to start 2nd Polio campaign of this year in this month.

He said that the virus appears to have traveled to these districts along with population from the neighboring provinces who very frequently travel to Punjab and shed the virus here. Parents residing in those areas, therefore, need to get their children vaccinated,” the DG health stressed. The Punjab has reported zero polio case in 2018 from a total of 12 cases in Pakistan. Whereas in 2019, out of a total of two cases reported so far, Punjab still remains polio free.