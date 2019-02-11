Share:

LAHORE - The Headquarters Wing of Lahore Police is effectively contributing to maintaining law and order in the provincial capital besides imparting training to police officials in different area.

Lahore SP (Headquarters) Syed Karrar Hussain on Sunday said that more than 3,000 under trial prisoners were presented in various courts amid tight police security during the last week. While sharing details, Karrar Hussain said that police reserve units were deployed in different areas of the city on daily basis to maintain law and order.

The police provided foolproof security to protests and rallies and took part in the anti-encroachment operations and security cover to VIPs ad VVIPs. Also, these police units were deployed for security duties around sensitive places including churches, mosques, and other worship places.

Similarly, Lady Constables of Headquarters Wing presented 54 female prisoners in the relevant courts where as more than 60 lady constables performed security duties at important places including State Bank, different courts, Shrines and Civil Secretariat as well. Free medical treatment was provided to as many as 63 police employees at Emergency and 689 patients at Outdoor of the THQ hospital of Police Lines.

Syed Karrar Hussain further informed that guards of Security Division and private guards of different multinational companies were given training of firing rounds in the Firing Range of Police Lines.

Firing practice was arranged for 216 officials with different guns including SMG, Brita pistol, 12 and 223 bore guns. He also informed that 330 policemen of Anti-Riot Force performed duties to counter protests and they successfully dispersed more than 1230 persons from main roads. At least 15 policemen donated blood to patients of Intensive Care Unit (ICUs) of different hospitals. A training course on “Better Service Delivery and Attitudinal Change” was also held to bring improvement in behavior and working of policemen.