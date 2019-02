Share:

CHONGQING:- A self-driving bus assisted by the 5G mobile network is on a test run in Chongqing, a vehicle-manufacturing powerhouse in southwestern China, local authorities said. The bus, equipped with technologies such as Controller Area Network and laser radar, is able to complete all autonomous operations with the assistance of the 5G mobile network. The electric-powered 12 seater has a designed maximum speed of 20 km per hour.