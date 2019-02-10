Share:

GUJRANWALA/ RAHIM YAR KHAN-Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) during first five weeks of the ongoing year has recovered more than Rs2 billion in respect of building fee, commercial fee and defaulter owners of different housing societies and deposited it in government treasury.

ACE Regional Director Sheikh Farid told the media that as per instructions from the higher authorities, the ACE regional office took speedy steps to increase the revenue of government departments; and for the purpose it issued notices to defaulter owners of housing societies, commercial buildings and plazas. "Resultantly, we succeeded in getting Rs2.87 million recoveries from Gujranwala district, Rs810 million from Gujrat district, Rs102 million from Sialkot district, Rs9.6 million from Hafizabad district, Rs10.6 million from Narowal district, and Rs120 million from Mandi Bahauddin district. He further told the media that the ACE teams retrieved valuable commercial state land from the land grabbers throughout the region.

FIVE NABBED FOR FLYING KITES

Peoples Colony police, in result of a crackdown on violations of Kite Flying Act, have arrested five accused and recovered thousands of kites and string rolls from them. According to the police, SHO Sarwar along with police team conducted raids in different areas and arrested Sheroz Mehar, Bilal, Talat Hafeez, Amir Hamza and Ali Raza for violation of Kite Flying Act. The police teams also recovered 1100 kites and many string rolls from them.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has recovered Rs16 million of commercialisation and con donation fee from owners of different commercial buildings in the district.

Deputy Director ACE Syed Ayub Bukhari informed journalists that the ACE official led by him with help of RYK district council recovered Rs79,34,495 from the commercial units in tehsil Sadiqabad while Rs8 million in tehsil RYK.

He said that whole amount has been deposited in the government treasury account. Bukhari said that town and municipal committees of Liaqatpur, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiqabad and district council had provided the list of all defaulters of commercialization fee to the ACE.

The ACE has also issued final notices to all other defaulters.