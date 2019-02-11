Share:

ISLAMABAD-Allama Iqbal Open University re-launched teacher training programmes (M.Ed. and B.Ed.) from the new semester, spring 2019 in line with the guidelines set by the Higher Education Commission.

The admission in these programmes will remain open till March 5, a press statement said. The M.Ed. one year comprises 5 categories, elementary teacher education, teacher education, distance and non-formal education, science education and special education.

According to director admissions, curriculum and teaching pattern of the teaching-related programmes have been revised to ensure their quality, as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Dr Zia Ul Qayyum. Contents’ development and delivery will be hallmark of all the programmes, he said.

The University has also offered one and half year B.Ed. programme with eligibility MA/MSc qualification. BS or BA (4 years) second division are qualified to take admissions in the programme, he said.

Elementary education, secondary teacher education and science education (4 years) have also been offered. Eligibility for this programme is intermediate 2nd division, he said.

The AIOU had been leading University in the country that has been offering B.Ed. PTC AND CT since very beginning and their beneficiaries are in thousands all over the country, particularly the females. The University’s teaching programs are most popular in the country, with the highest enrolment, out of nearly 1.4 million students.