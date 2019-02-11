Share:

Leo Messi scored twice but FC Barcelona dropped two points following a 2-2 draw at home to Valencia in the Camp Nou Stadium on Saturday.

Valencia played an exceptional first half when they defended well and looked to pick Barca off on the break, but Barca were able to claw a point back once again thanks to the Argentinean striker.

With a Copa del Rey semifinal game at home to Real Madrid on Wednesday and Sergio Busquets suspended, Barca coach Ernesto Valverde introduced several changes into his usual starting 11.

While Luis Suarez, Phillipe Coutinho, Gerard Pique and Messi were all in the side, Jordi Alba and Clement Lenglet were rested along with Brazilian midfielder Arthur, while Sergio Busquets was out through suspension.

Valencia had the first chance with Ter Stegen making a good save from Dani Parejo, before Denis Cheryshev smashed the rebound against the post.

Barca responded with a Messi free kick and a Coutinho shot, which were both saved by Neto.

Kevin Gameiro opened the scoring in the 23rd minute finishing off a swift break, which Barca complained about a foul on Leo Messi. However referee Undiano Mallenco gave the goal after checking with the VAR.

It was 2-0 to Valencia in the 33rd minute when Sergio Roberto was punished for a slight push on Daniel Wass and Dani Parejo beat Ter Stegen from the penalty spot.

Messi got Barca back into the game from the penalty spot after a foul on Semedo, before Sergi Roberto then hit the post and Messi fired over in a thrilling first half.

Barca dominated at the start of the second half, with Alba on to give width on the left and Barca drew level with 30 minutes left to play.