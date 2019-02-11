Leo Messi scored twice but FC Barcelona dropped two points following a 2-2 draw at home to Valencia in the Camp Nou Stadium on Saturday.
Valencia played an exceptional first half when they defended well and looked to pick Barca off on the break, but Barca
With a Copa del Rey semifinal game at home to Real Madrid on Wednesday and Sergio Busquets suspended, Barca coach Ernesto Valverde introduced several changes into his usual starting 11.
While Luis Suarez, Phillipe Coutinho, Gerard Pique
Valencia had the first chance with Ter Stegen making a good save from Dani
Barca responded with a Messi
Kevin Gameiro opened the scoring in the 23rd minute finishing off a swift break, which Barca complained about a foul on Leo Messi.
It was 2-0 to Valencia in the 33rd minute when Sergio Roberto was punished for a slight push on Daniel Wass and Dani Parejo beat Ter Stegen from the penalty spot.
Messi got Barca back into the game from the penalty spot after a foul on Semedo, before Sergi Roberto then hit the post and Messi fired over in a thrilling first half.
Barca dominated at the start of the second half, with Alba on to give width on the left and Barca drew level with 30 minutes left to play.
Most of the approximately 80,000 fans in the Camp Nou would have expected Barca to go on and win the game, but the goal was the sign for Valencia to again tighten up at the back and for all their efforts, Barca