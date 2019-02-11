Share:

ISLAMABAD-An exhibition of exquisite calligraphic art by master artists concluded here on Sunday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts, featuring stunning collection for art lovers of the federal capital.

Around 100 calligraphies were part of the show by artists from Iran and Pakistan capturing similarities of art in both the countries. The event was organised by cultural consulate of Iran Embassy in collaboration with the PNCA to mark the 40th anniversary of Islamic Revolution of Iran.

Besides display of exquisite Iranian calligraphy, artists from Iran and Pakistan also conducted a 2-day calligraphy workshop to create understanding of the similarities of calligraphic techniques among the young and up-coming artists.

The artists included master calligrapher Rasheed Butt, Elahi Baksh Matee and Nasir Seemab from Pakistan and Ahmed Ali Barooti (calligrapher) and Ehsan Pour (designer) from Iran.

Iranian calligraphy has been the most revered art throughout history of Iran and it is one of the most eye-catching and fascinating manifestations of Iranian culture in post-Islam period.

Iran has played a significant role in the evolution of calligraphy. A national feature of Iranian Muslims has been known as perseverance in learning to write beautifully. To Iranians, it meant the manifesting point of human spirituality where a pure writing was regarded as originated from a pure heart.

The exhibition will play vital role towards understanding the art and culture being practiced in Iran and help strengthen existing friendly ties between Pakistan and Iran, both the nations have rich heritage and cultural traditions with intellectual treasure and inspirational legacies, said Director General PNCA, Jamal Shah about the show.

Art is an international language with no boundaries. It is an excellent tool to curb negativity prevailing in our surrounding and also an effective instrument to enhance diplomatic and cordial ties among different nations of the world, he said, adding that calligraphy is an expression of art that brings people closer to each other and all countries respect the art of calligraphy. Ideas of peace can be promoted through this art and this exhibition was an important event that will bring positive results, he said.