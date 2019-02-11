Share:

ISLAMABAD-Chairman Capital Development Authority has constituted another committee — the 3rd of its nature so far — to review all up-gradation cases which were also considered by previous committees, according to an ‘order’ issued on January 28, 2019.

Since some up-gradation/re-designation/change of cadre were made at the directorate level, therefore, The chairman has also directed all concerned directors to submit such cases before the committee and certify that no such cases have been left out. “In case of failure, they may be dealt with disciplinary proceedings,” said the order further.

According to the details, a committee was constituted on 3 March 2017 on the subject issue which gave the recommendations as “The Inquiry Committee observed that only one case of change of cadre of Syed Ali Murtaza was done after due observation of rules and regulations and all other of up-gradation/re-designation/change of cadre have been made without observing the laid down procedure and that too much pick and choose and in certain cases without having the up-graded post. The fact-finding committee recommends that all the illegal up-gradation/re-designation/change of cadre may be de-notified.” Several observations/reservations were received on that inquiry committee and the chairman on the recommendation of Member (Administration) constituted another committee on 2 August 2017 for giving opportunity of hearing to the aggrieved and submitting report.

The committee pin pointed the loopholes in several cases. The chairman Capital Development Authority after considering the recommendations of both the committees, constituted the recent committee to review all such cases and recommend for de-notification within 60 days. The 3-member committee comprises of Dr Shahid Mahmood, DG (Water), Capital Development Authority; Nisha Ishtiaq, Director (HRD) Capital Development Authority and Chaudhary Nazir Ahmad, Deputy Director HRD-III, CDA to provide record.

According to the source in CDA, around 1,000 such cases were handled illegally, violating the merit, rules and regulations. Dozens of employees of grade 16 and 17 were recruited in Capital Development Authority without advertising the posts while some of the employees recruited illegally were again upgraded without observing the prescribed rules and regulations.