KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Sunday called on President Arif Alvi here in Karachi.

President Arif Alvi and Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah agreed to further increase cooperation and working relationship between the province and the centre. Maters of mutual interest, current political situation and ongoing development projects in Karachi were came under discussion during the meeting, said sources.

President Arif Alvi assured Sindh CM that the federal government would expedite the development projects in the province. He said that the centre would ensure provision of water to Sindh.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi said that without the cooperation of Sindh government, the development projects and other work in Karachi could not be materialized.

Speaking to the media, the president had seconded the stance of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and asserted that that the provincial government is not cooperating with the federal government. “I will try to get the cooperation.” President Alvi had assured of his efforts to initiate the work on development packages for Sindh especially Karachi.