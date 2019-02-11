Share:

The Standing Committee on Defence Production in a meeting held today in the Parliament House, Islamabad unanimously elected Chaudhry Iftekhar Nazir, MNA as its chairman.

The Special Secretary, National Assembly Secretariat welcomed the members and briefed about the procedure for election of the Chairman. Rahat Aman Ullah Bhatti, MNA/Member proposed the name of Chaudhry Iftekhar Nazir, MNA, as Chairman of the Committee while Imran Khattak, MNA/Member seconded his candidature. Accordingly, Chaudhry Iftekhar Nazir, MNA, was unanimously elected as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Defence Production.

The Special Secretary, National Assembly Secretariat, congratulated the newly elected Chairman on behalf of the Honorable Speaker, Secretary National Assembly and assured him full support from the Secretariat for effective and efficient functioning of the Committee.

The chairman expressed his gratitude to the members for posing confidence in him and assured them to run the business of the Committee with consensus. The members while appreciating views of the honorable Chairman assured him their fullest support in the process of legislation.