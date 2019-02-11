Share:

BEIJING China-developed MA700, a new model of high-speed turboprop regional aircraft, is expected to conduct its maiden flight in 2019, according to its developer. That means the “Morden Ark(MA)” regional airplane family will embrace its third member following the MA60 and MA600, said the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

The MA700 was developed by the AVIC XAC Commercial Aircraft (AVIC XACC) in Xi’an, in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. It is designed with high speed, economic efficiency and adaptability to various airport conditions and air routes.

The model is part of China’s plan to develop two trunk jetliners and two regional aircraft, with the other models being the C919 narrow-body and CR929 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as the ARJ21 regional jetliner. The MA700 is expected to receive the type certificate (TC) from civil aviation authorities by 2021, according to AVIC.

To date, the MA700 has received 185 intended orders from 11 customers at home and abroad.