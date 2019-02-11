Share:

RAWALPINDI-City Traffic Police rounded up as many as 417 beggars from the city roads in January while several cases were also registered against the beggars during the period.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Bin Ashraf, the CTP is trying to eliminate the begging from city roads and during its efforts, as many as 417 beggars were nabbed and handed over to police during the last month.

He said that the beggar children netted from city roads were handed over to Child Protection Bureau. He further said that a special anti-begging squad comprising an assistant sub-inspector, 6 constables and a lady constable, were working to nab the beggars.

Directives were issued to the squads to register cases against the beggars and the report in this regard should be sent to the CTO office, he added. He said that action in accordance with the law would also be taken against beggars creating problems for the road users on the city roads.

The CTO said that concerted efforts should be made by the police and administration to eliminate the menace.