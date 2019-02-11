Share:

Pashteen , Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir were held responsible for the murder of Malik Matorkay , who was martyred yesterday at his house, in the North Waziristan Deputy Commissioner’s report on the Khaisor incident.

Tehsildar Mir Ali submitted his report to the deputy commissioner. In the report, the statement of the brother of Malik Matorkay, Perkhay Jaan, was also present. He held 6 people responsible for the murder.

Earlier, two-three weeks ago, the video of Hayat Khan’s false statement appeared. “I want to tell the truth to the entire world,” Perkhay Jaan said. “But, PTM joined the matter and tried to destroy our house with the help of a minister from DI Khan,” he added.

“After they failed to do so, they threatened me and my brother and on February 9, two motorcycle riders fired bullets targeting me, but I survived,” He further said.

“On February 10, my brother, Shamad Khan, was killed. My brother was killed by Pashteen , Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir and Malik Nasarullah,” Khan said.

He further claimed that along with the above-mentioned names, Dr Gul Alam and Eid Rehman were also involved in the murder.