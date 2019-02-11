Share:

LAHORE - City police on Sunday stepped up crackdown against kite-flying and arrested dozens of people, mostly youngsters, for defying the ban imposed by the provincial government.

An official said the arrests were made in different parts of the metropolis during the crackdown. According to police, a team led by HO Factory Area Inspector Attique Dogar arrested more than 25 persons for violating the ban on kite flying on Sunday. The police registered separate FIRs against the arrested persons.

Also, dozens of people were arrested during crackdown in Cantonment division, City, Model Town, Civil Lines, Iqbal Town, and Saddar divisions. On the orders of DIG (Operations) Waqas Nazir the city police intensified crackdown against the violators to control kite-flying on the weekend. All the arrested suspects were sent to different lockups after police registered criminal cases against them. The police teams also seized hundreds of kites, bundles of twine, and other material from their possession. In Lahore, many people routinely defy the ban on kite flying on the weekend. The police raids have failed to fully implement the ban imposed by the provincial government several years ago. Two people died and several others were injured while celebrating Basant festival in Faisalabad on Saturday.

Several arrested by police patrol units

Dolphin Squad and Police Response Units during crackdown against criminals arrested dozens of suspects and recovered 19 pistols, three rifles, one pump action, 9 magazines, and hundreds of bullets from them.

Lahore DIG (Operations) Muhammad Waqas Nazir directed SP (Dolphin Squad) Bilal Zafar to accelerate the speed of crackdown against criminals. SP Dolphins Squad Bilal Zafar while sharing details of the police action said that the Dolphins Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics including bottles of liquor from the accused criminals.

The Dolphins and PRU squads during routine patrolling in the city checked 100,000 persons, more than 21,000 vehicles, and 164,000 motorbikes during the previous week. At least 8 vehicles and 1,386 motor bikes were impounded in different police stations due to incomplete documents whereas disciplinary action was taken against responsible persons. Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to the all 1741 calls received on helpline Rescue-15. The patrolling units arrested 19 criminals for violating the ban on One-Wheeling, 138 for Kite Flying and another four accused persons for violating Fire Arms Acts. The Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 25 Target Offenders during the crackdown last week.