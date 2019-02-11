Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has recovered Rs 43017.962 million during current fiscal year from July 2018 to January 2019 in terms of various taxes while in the same period during last financial year Rs 36764.592 million were recovered.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Sunday. Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Shaikh , Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Additional Secretary Dr. Ghulam Mustafa Suhag and other directors also attended the meeting.

While briefing the meeting Director General Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh told that Rs. 4483.533 millions were recovered in term of Motor Vehicle Tax and Rs. 33557.127 millions were collected in Infrastructure Cess.

He added Rs 270.363 million were collected in Professional Tax, Rs 154.771m in cotton fee, Rs 1455.407m in Property tax and Rs 37.146 millions in term of Entertainment Duty were recovered.

On this occasion the provincial minister asked the officers to improve property tax collection adding that it was needed to be focused.

Director General Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh told the Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs that a comprehensive plan had been chalked out for recovery of the property tax and teams had also been formed in this regard.

The minister said that he needed the results and also asked DG Excise and Taxation to take action against those Officers who were not able to get to tax collection targets accordingly.